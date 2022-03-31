LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The Livermore Police Department recovered 50 packages of marijuana weighing 57 pounds and six ecstasy tablets, the department announced Thursday afternoon.

Police seized the drugs from a white BMW on Wednesday after 1 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a business on National Drive in Livermore.

The call was due to two people parking the BMW in the parking lot — those two then proceeded to run away from officers, police said.

Officers were unable to track the two people down and locate them.

After the car was towed and searched, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in addition to the drugs, according to police.

The two people in connection to this case are still at large as the investigation is still ongoing.