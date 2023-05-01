(KRON) — Livermore police arrested two men for armed robbery and seized a handgun with a large capacity drum magazine on Sunday night, according to the Livermore Police Department on Twitter. Officers with Livermore PD responded around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person who had been robbed at gunpoint near an apartment complex on East Avenue.

Responding to the location, officers saw the suspect’s vehicle driving off at a high rate of speed and turning into a side street. The suspects saw the police and abandoned the car, taking off on foot, according to Livermore PD.

A perimeter was established by officers who then conducted an extensive search. With the assistance of a K9 officer, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit, and the CHP, Livermore PD officers arrested Juan Gomez, 23, of Hollister, and Ansel Peoza, 18, of Livermore.

Police charged them with robbery and possession of a firearm, among other charges. Upon searching the suspect’s vehicle, officers located a Glock 43 with a large capacity drum magazine (pictured above).