LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Livermore police will team with Las Positas College’s Automotive Department next month to host their second catalytic converter “Etch and Catch” event.

To fight the continued rash of vehicle catalytic converter thefts, technicians will etch the license plate number onto the catalytic converter for cars brought to the event and spray paint a Livermore police identifier on it. The goals are to both deter thefts and, if stolen, identify the stolen part later.

The event runs on March 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Las Positas College’s Automotive Department behind Building 800 at 3000 Campus Drive in Livermore.

For questions, email CrimePrevention@Livermoreca.gov or bhagopian@laspositascollege.edu.

