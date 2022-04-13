LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot around midnight Wednesday in the area of a sideshow in Livermore, police announced in a Facebook post. The sideshow happened at North M and Chestnut Streets where gunshots were fired when officers arrived.

Officers initially arrived at the scene due to reports of reckless driving. However, after gunshots were fired, police found a 40-year-old man shot on the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the victim was in his car, attempting to get the license plate of the suspect’s car that was driving recklessly. Then, the suspect, who was identified as 20-year-old Manuel Ixta, confronted the victim for it.

Ixta was arrested for evading police, authorities said. Additional charges are pending.

The victim, who police are not releasing his identity at this time, tried to drive away, but the suspect shot into his car. A bullet came from the back of the his car and struck the victim who went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim helped lead them to Ixta. Police pursued the suspect’s car and later took him to custody.

The Livermore Police Department said they are looking for the public’s assistance in sharing videos or photos by using this link.