Livermore student arrested, accused of threatening harm on campus

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, police boosted patrols at Livermore High School Thursday after a student there was arrested for allegedly threating to harm someone on campus.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly reports that word of the threat was brought to the attention of authorities by some of the suspect’s fellow classmates.

Because the suspect is a high school student and under 18, a lot of details are still under wraps at the Livermore Police Department.

The school district superintendent said this all came to a head Wednesday when three other students at Livermore High came forward with some disturbing information.

It came to a few students’ attention that’s one of their classmates was making some alarming comments, possibly threatening about hurting someone at school.

So they did exactly what they’ve been trained and coached to do — which is to let a caring adult know if you’re concerned if you hear something that could be a problem and so they did that.

That parent told the school who in turn brought in the Livermore Police Department school resources officers who made the arrest Wednesday evening.

Police haven’t released the exact charges that student is facing.

That alleged threat of harm was supposed to happen Thursday, which is why police have boosted their presence so that kids can feel like this is the safest place to be.

There are also extra counselors available and the superintendent was asked by the student to bring her lab, who has some training in being a therapy dog.

The students have been through a lot lately. Six of their classmates were involved in a car wreck last month, killing one and putting three more in the hospital.

In terms of this latest incident, both the police and the district are conducting investigations. At this time we still don’t know the nature of the alleged threat.