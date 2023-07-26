(KRON) — One person was arrested on Sunday for an outstanding warrant and firearms charges following a traffic stop, the Livermore Police Department said. Livermore PD officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving on Isabel Avenue and Airway Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The driver, 29-year-old Matthew Otterman of Oakland, had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, police said. Police searched his vehicle and found a loaded handgun and other contraband. A photo posted by Livermore PD showed the firearm, ammunition, and what appeared to be drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Otterman was arrested on several charges, including carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail.