LIVERMORE (KRON) – The man killed in a train crash Monday morning was 20-year-old Min-Seok Bu of Pleasanton.

Police say Boo’s car crashed with an ACE train at Junction Avenue near Old First Street shortly before 8 a.m.

Boo was the only person in the car.

He died at the scene.

No one on the train was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

