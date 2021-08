LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Livermore Valley has begun its 2021 wine grape harvest.

Some of the first grapes of the 2021 vintage are being picked on Wednesday.

Afterward, a rabbi, priest and a pastor are blessing the harvest at Cuda Ridge Wines.

This is a tradition that’s over one hundred years old.

Today is the annual grape harvest in Livermore Valley! The vineyards will be blessed later this morning. Right now grapes are being picked at Las Positas Vineyards. Watch on @kron4news at 7:45am pic.twitter.com/dTMnJEsmxM — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) August 25, 2021

