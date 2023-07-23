(KRON) — A two-car collision Friday afternoon resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man, the Livermore Police Department said. Police added the driver of a white GMC SUV died at the hospital that Friday after colliding with a black Subaru on East Avenue and Mitra Street.

The driver was identified as Mitchell Katz, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office confirmed to KRON4. Katz was the owner of Mitchell Katz Winery in Livermore.

Mitchell Katz Winery closed for the weekend on July 22-23, the business announced Saturday morning. Over 100 Facebook comments poured in sending the Katz family condolences.

In a post shared on the Mitchell Katz Winery’s Facebook page, Katz’s sons wrote a letter sharing the news of their dad’s passing.

“We have suffered a tragic loss… Our dad, Mitchell Katz, was unexpectedly taken from us this past Friday evening, July 21, 2023,” the post read. “Thank you to all who have reached out with your sincere condolences. We ask for your continued support and respect of our privacy during this time. Your patience is appreciated as we gather more information and begin to heal.”

Mitchell Katz Winery was started in 1998. The winery was started in memory of Mitchell’s grandfather who died at the age of 96, according to the business’ website.

The winery is located at 2915 S. Vasco Road in Livermore. The fatal crash on Friday happened approximately 1.8 miles northwest of the winery.