Livermore woman sues fertility doctor for allegedly using own sperm to impregnate her twice

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – A Livermore woman is suing a fertility doctor for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate her not once but twice.

The woman’s daughter recently took a DNA test and was confused by some of the information, dug deeper, and eventually found out that her mother’s doctor from 40 years ago is her biological father.

“All of our memories and all of our memories we have yet to make are forever tainted,” Katherine Richards said.

After 40 years, Katherine Richards is now finding out the father of her children is not who she once thought.

The Livermore woman turned to a fertility doctor when she and her husband were unable to get pregnant back in the 70s.

She claims in a federal civil lawsuit filed this week that Dr. Michael Kiken, who once practiced in Alamo, used his own sperm without her consent or knowledge to get her pregnant with both her son and her daughter.

“I’m a product of my mother’s abuser. I don’t know if I will ever come to terms with that,” Julie Druyor said.

Kiken is no longer practicing in the area but Richards’ attorney says the doctor also used his sperm to impregnate other women in the area, despite telling them that he was using donor sperm.

“It seems that Dr. Kiken did this on a serial basis, that we know of, at least three instances of Dr. Kiken using his own sperm against his clients expectations and interests and what he promised himself,” attorney Adam Wolf said.

Attorney Adam Wolf is calling this “medical rape” and says the family found out that Kiken was the biological father through a DNA test and genealogist.

Richards’ daughter Julie took the test to find out more about her family medical history and to her surprise, found out about Kiken.

“My mom never consented to her doctor secretly using his own sperm to violate her,” Druyor said.

Kiken has not practiced in California since 1998 but Wolf says Kiken currently has a license to practice in Virginia.

“How could someone do this in good conscience, how could they dare abuse the trust we place in him,” Richards said.

