LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Livermore approved new amendments to its fireworks ordinance.

The new provision holds the property owner or person hosting a gathering where fireworks are being discharged to be liable for their guests’ actions on their property if the guest using fireworks cannot be identified. The person held liable can face a fine of up to $500.

“This ordinance will not eliminate the illegal use of fireworks in the city,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. “However, it will be an additional tool for law enforcement to deter people from hosting gatherings where fireworks are being discharged and to help keep our community safe. This action was taken to help reduce a common complaint from our community.”

The new ordinance will go into effect on June 22.