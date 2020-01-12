Living Jazz honors MLK with 18th Annual Musical Tribute

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland’s only non-denominational Musical Tribute honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. takes place on Sunday, Jan. 19th, 7 p.m. at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center.

The tribute will be entitled “A Change is Gonna Come” and will feature outstanding vocalists Tony Lindsay, Tiffany Austin, Clif Payne, Tammi Brown and Raz Kennedy. Also on the program will be the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and the 200-voice Living Jazz Children’s Project.

The City of Oakland Humanitarian Award will be presented to an outstanding Oakland citizen working tirelessly to make a difference.

The MLK Tribute is the annual fundraiser for the Living Jazz Children’s Project. Living Jazz provides LJCP completely free of charge to schools.

Over the past 15 years, Living Jazz has provided FREE music education to Oakland public elementary schools serving high percentages of low-income families through the Living Jazz Children’s Project (LJCP). Over 4,500 2-3rd graders have benefited from LJCP.

Living Jazz believes that music education taught through the lens of cultural diversity, cultural respect and cultural pride is a necessary and effective antidote for the extreme division in this country and throughout the world.

“In the Name of Love” highlights the importance of music education for young children and the understanding of how music can be a powerful tool for social and cultural change.

For more information about “In the Name of Love” or the Living Jazz Children’s Project, please visit Livingjazz.org.