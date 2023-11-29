(KRON) — A loaded semi-automatic rifle was discovered in the bed of a truck by a Santa Rosa Police Department K-9 officer during a traffic stop Tuesday. Santa Rosa PD officer Gonzalez-Campos and his K-9 partner Ghost conducted a traffic stop at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The two pulled over a pick-up truck for a vehicle code violation in the 300 block of Dutton Avenue. Approaching the vehicle, officer Gonzalez-Campos saw what he thought was a knife sticking out from under the driver’s right leg.

Believing the driver was possibly armed, the officer asked him to exit the vehicle and patted him down for weapons. Following the pat-down, the officer determined the object he’d thought was a knife was a screwdriver.

During the course of the traffic enforcement, the officer learned that the driver was a convicted felon who was on probation, and therefore prohibited from possessing firearms. K-9 Ghost then performed an “open-air search” of the truck, police said.

This type of search, police explained, involves a sniff-search of the area around the vehicle. K-9 Ghost, who has a certification in firearms detection, alerted near the driver’s door of the truck.

The officer told the driver that Ghost detected a firearm-related scent in the vehicle. The driver consented to a search of the truck. Officer Gonzalez-Campos located a rifle in a plastic bag in a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

The rifle, a semi-automatic SKS-style rifle, had eight rounds of live ammunition in it.

The driver, 27-year-old Jose Torrestepuri of Boyes Hot Springs, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and charged with: felon in possession of a firearm; carry concealed firearm in a vehicle; prohibited person in possession of ammunition; carry loaded firearm in a public place; violation of probation.