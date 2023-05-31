(KRON) — A loaded, unregistered shotgun and cocaine were seized and one person was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 580 earlier this month, according to the California Highway Patrol Oakland. On May 18 at around 11 p.m., a CHP unit saw a vehicle weaving and impeding traffic on the eastbound 580 at Fruitvale Avenue.

CHP officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle. In making contact with the driver, officers noticed the odor of alcohol emanating from the driver and the vehicle cabin.

While investigating, officers discovered the shotgun along with multiple rifle and shotgun rounds. Cocaine was also found in the driver’s pocket, according to police.

The driver was arrested on multiple weapons and drugs charges, the CHP said.