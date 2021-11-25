Loaves and Fishes continues 40-year-old tradition of feeding most vulnerable populations

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — For more than 40 years, Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen has been providing prepared, nutritious meals — free of charge — to the hungry and homeless.

This Thanksgiving the nonprofit continued their mission by providing more than 6,000 hot meals filled with turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes to those who need it the most.

Johnathan Vallejo, with Loaves and Fishes, spent part of his afternoon giving out Thanksgiving meals.

“Hunger never sleeps so working on thanksgiving I don’t really look at it as a work, I look at it as giving back to the community,” said Vallejo.

Vallejo was in one Loaves and Fishes A La Carte refrigerated trucks, where they recover and re-distributed prepared meals throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties at no cost to people facing food insecurity.

The truck was stocked with Thanksgiving meals.

But this isn’t just a Thanksgiving event for Loaves and Fishes — they typically set up at the Los Altos High School parking lot every Thursday afternoon handing out meals.

“If I could help somebody out, just one person and put a smile on their face that’s rewarding enough for me,” said Vallejo.

The organization provides more than 1.5 million meals annually.

Vallejo says they always need more assistance.

“If they would like to help they can go to our website. There are many opportunities to help us out whether it’s with resources or volunteering,” said Vallejo.

For the last three years, Vallejo has been working for the nonprofit, and says on this years Thanksgiving, he’s grateful for a rewarding job.

The A La Carte program operates all year round and the meals are given out, no questions asked.