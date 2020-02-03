Local 49ers fans react to Super Bowl loss

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final moments of Super Bowl LIV.

The final score was 31-20.

Emotions were all over the place in the 49ers’ locker room following the game, and not much different on the other side of the country.

In the Bay Area, 49ers fans reacted to the devastating loss. Some, completely heartbroken and at a loss for words. Others, supportive and proud of the team on an amazing season.

