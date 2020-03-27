Local animal shelters urge the public to have an emergency plan for your pets

(KRON) — With more people getting sick with COVID-19 local animal shelters are concerned companion animals will be left uncared for. The Alameda and Contra Costa Animal Shelters are urging pet owners to have a plan in place in case they get sick and need hospitalization.

Although COVID-19 has proven to be deadly among all ages, the elderly community is among the most at-risk to contract the virus. Leaving potentially hundreds of companion animals uncared for.

Emergency Plan

Shelters are urging residents to have a plan including the following:

Bag of animal supplies (food, two weeks worth of medication and a travel kennel).

of animal supplies (food, two weeks worth of medication and a travel kennel). Create a written emergency plan for each pet (Include: your name, contact information, feeding schedule, medical conditions/ treatment instructions, veterinarians contact information).

a written emergency plan for each pet (Include: your name, contact information, feeding schedule, medical conditions/ treatment instructions, veterinarians contact information). Document if your pet is up-to-date with its vaccinations.

if your pet is up-to-date with its vaccinations. Provide three contacts for family or friends who will be able to check on your medical status to give provider updates.

three contacts for family or friends who will be able to check on your medical status to give provider updates. Find a temporary caregiver in case you get sick.

The shelters recommend contacting neighbors, family, friends, pet-sitters or boarding facilities to care for you pet. Public shelters can help in emergency situations but aren’t recommended since the system is not designed to provide long-term care.

The most ideal situation for your pets is to remain out of a public shelter.

In response to the pandemic, private and public shelters have seen an increase of community members offering to help.

You can find community members who are willing to care for your animals while you recover thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom’s partnership with NextDoor called Neighbor-to-Neighbor.

Alameda and Contra Costa Counties have eight public shelters open all year long.