CONTRA COSTA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) — The whereabouts of 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe still remains a mystery.

It has been more than two months have passed since she disappeared.

Her family and the KlaasKids foundation continue to organize search parties.

Local small businesses are stepping up to help with the search.

Every effort counts when it comes to joining the search for 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.

“People just are donating whatever they have on their heart,” said Stephanie Nelson who is Gabe’s former dance instructor.

In Alexis’ hometown of Oakley, where she went missing in late January, Nelson hosted a dance class for free on Saturday.

The class accepted donations that will all go to Alexis and her family’s attempts to find her.

“She just loved the hip hop class and her friends, they used to come in, and you know, they were just a breath of fresh air,” Nelson said.

Back at the Alexis Gabe search center in Brentwood, her cousins talk about how difficult it has been without her.

In the time she has been missing, her family has had to celebrate her birthday without her.

“Every time I spend time with my family, I’m just really grateful that I am able to see them and I’m only a couple years younger than Alexis,” said cousin Aly Zuasola.

As has been the case since February, the KlaasKids foundation has led ground search efforts for Alexis in East Contra Costa County.

The Oakley Police Department is leading the investigation but has not responded numerous requests for updates on the case.

Meanwhile, the Gabe family praises the volunteers and small businesses pitching in to help bring Alexis home.

“We can’t thank them enough for coming out and helping our family, even two months in,” said cousin Jessica Zuasola.

The Gabe family is scheduled to meet with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office later this month.

They hope to learn more about Alexis’ case, including what led police to serve a search warrant at her ex-boyfriend’s home in Antioch days after she went missing.

However, the boyfriend has not been named a suspect.

Police say Alexis visited him shortly before she disappeared.