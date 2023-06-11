SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A mass shooting sent nine people to the hospital Friday night. Despite police saying it was a targeted and isolated incident, many people in the area are still on edge.

Harry Singh, the owner of Tadka Indian Restaurant, says he was working in the kitchen when the shooting happened. “We heard the pop and then just a couple of minutes later we heard people screaming outside,” said Singh.

He waited a few minutes before he went to see what was happening. “Went outside and there were people screaming and running outside,” said Singh.

He closed his restaurant shortly after the shooting but reopened as usual on Saturday. “I’m definitely going to be looking out more. There’s definitely a nervousness, but at the same time you have to do your thing. It’s my shop, it’s my livelihood,” said Singh.

Dying Breed and Mission Skateboard, which shares a storefront, were closed. A legislative aide for Hillary Ronen’s office told Mission Local the shooting may have been related to a fight that broke out at a carnival for Dying Breed’s 6th anniversary.

Throughout Saturday afternoon, police officers continued to drive by and walk through the neighborhood. “We saw a lot of police cars go down the street, probably 25,” said Iswari Espana.

He says it is unsettling that a mass shooting happened blocks from his home, but he has no desire to leave his neighborhood of 20 years.

Police say they believe all nine victims will survive.