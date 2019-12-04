Local emergency declared after rain causes landslide in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – A local emergency has been declared after the rain caused a landslide in San Bruno.

The slide is threatening a portion of San Bruno Avenue and its sidewalk.

The homes are not in jeopardy, at least not yet.

The recent rain caused the part of the hillside between Crestmoor Drive and Glenview Drive to slide a little forcing San Bruno city to declare an emergency.

None of the homes at the bottom of the hill had to be evacuated.

With it being winter and more rain is in the forecast in the months ahead it is a precarious place to be.

By declaring an emergency, San Bruno city officials can tap into money to try and shore up the hillside.