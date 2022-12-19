SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A food bank is putting out an urgent call for donations.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley serves almost half a million people every month, a third of which are kids. “Food has a way of expressing love. So that’s what made me think that this is a way of spreading that to everyone,” said Aishwarya Nagarajan, food bank volunteer.

Local donations to Second Harvest have decreased 37-percent compared to two years ago and 17-percent compared to last year. This comes as the numbers of those seeking help has increased by 15-percent.

“Many of the people who will serve actually are holding down one or two jobs. But because rents are so high and it’s so expensive to live here, food is one of the things that get cut,” said Shobana Gubbi, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

Those donations cover the cost of operations and transportation, as well as some of the food like eggs which have gone up 250-percent over the last year. Those who run this operation point out no contribution is too small, and they remain optimistic the community will come through as they have in the past.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is hoping to raise $25 million before the end of the year. If you would like to help, go to their website to find out how.