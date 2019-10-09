Local food bank prepares for power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A local food bank is taking steps to prepare for this pending power outage.

KRON4 talked to the CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley about what they are doing to make sure their clients don’t go hungry.

Second Harvest has three warehouses.

In San Jose and San Carlos, they serve about a quarter-million people every month.

They wanted to make sure that their clients know that they are ready for any potential power outages.

They have generators on-site at all of their warehouses to make sure their refrigeration continues to work to keep their produce and perishables cold.

They also want to get the word out to those people who depend on Second Harvest to get food that they are being proactive during this emergency.

They have approximately 300 non-profits that they work with to get the food out to the needy at about 1,000 different locations in San Mateo and Santa Clara County.

They are going to be proactive and work to find out which of those non-profits might be closed when PG&E shuts off the power and which will be open.

This will allow their clients to go to their website or call their food connection hotline to get help connecting with the food distribution center that is nearest to them, and still up and running.

They are hoping by doing this, they can help alleviate anxiety from a population already stressed out.