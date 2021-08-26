Local leaders react to Kabul bombing

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

SAN FRANCSICO, Calif. (KRON) – As President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 12 U.S. troops, local leaders from the Bay Area have issued statements on the attacks.

Nancy Pelosi

“The United States House of Representatives strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack outside Kabul airport. We mourn the loss of every innocent life taken, and we join every American in heartbreak over the deaths of the servicemembers killed.

“Since the end of July, over 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan with the assistance of the U.S. military and allied forces. As we continue this process, Congress, on a bipartisan basis, remains deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. As we work with the Biden Administration to bring stability to the situation, Congress must continue to be kept closely informed, which is why I have requested that the Executive Branch continue to brief Members. At the same time, our Committees of Jurisdiction will continue to hold briefings on Afghanistan.

“As we pray for the lives lost, the many injured and their families, Congress and the Country are grateful to our military, diplomatic and intelligence communities for their courage and patriotism.”

Dianne Feinstein

“I’m closely monitoring today’s attacks in Kabul. My thoughts are with those who were killed and injured in these horrible terrorist attacks, particularly the brave service members who lost their lives during the evacuation.

“This attack is a tragic reminder that we must continue our counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan. That includes making sure those responsible for today’s attacks are brought to justice.

“I also continue to support doing everything we can to secure the airport for evacuation flights. We absolutely must evacuate every American who wants to leave the country, as well as our allied partners and as many Afghans as we can who worked by our side for the last two decades.

“We have a responsibility to help the many thousands of Afghans who are desperate to leave the country and escape the Taliban. These individuals helped the United States when we asked, were committed to creating a civil society, and we have to help them now that we’re departing Afghanistan.”

Eric Swalwell

“To evacuate Americans and Afghans who helped keep our troops out of harm’s way, thousands of servicemembers deployed to Afghanistan. Tragically, some will not be returning home. They courageously raised their hands to serve in an area thousands want to flee. They did it because of their patriotism. God bless them, their families, and our country they serve.

“I am closely monitoring the horrific attacks in and around the Hamid Karzai International Airport. It’s critical that we do all we can to secure the area so we can prioritize the safe and swift rescue of U.S. citizens, diplomatic personnel, U.S. servicemembers, as well other individuals at imminent risk, such as journalists, women, civil servants and Afghan allies.

“As we await further information on the specifics of this latest attack, it is clear that despite U.S. and international efforts to contain ISIS and its offshoots, terrorist organizations remain an active threat.

“I thank our servicemembers on the ground for their bravery in helping carry out this critical mission.”

Jackie Speier

“I grieve for our servicemembers who have died & pray for the recovery of those injured. This endless war must end. Right now, we must rally together as Americans & focus on supporting our servicemembers as they execute this dangerous mission.”

Ro Khanna

“Horrified by the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. I so admire the courage of our troops and what they are doing to save lives. Praying for the safety of our troops, American families, allies, and vulnerable Afghans.

My heart goes out to the families of the U.S. service members lost in the attack on the Kabul airport. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. For the troops still serving there, thank you for your heroism. I pray that you finish your mission and come home safe.”

Libby Schaaf

“Heartbroken by the tragic news coming out of Kabul. Our hearts are filled with grief and condolences for the families and friends of the heroic U.S. service members and civilians who lost their lives. Praying for the recovery of those injured.”