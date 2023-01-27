(KRON) — Video was released Friday evening showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop, which resulted in his eventual death. The five officers involved in the incident have been fired and charged with murder.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Friday morning that she wasn’t prepared for what she saw.

“In my 36 years in law enforcement, I don’t think I have witnessed the disregard for a human being displayed in this video,” Davis said.

Before the video was released, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged the city to protest peacefully. The San Francisco Police Department said it was monitoring the situation.

After the video was released, local Bay Area and California leaders shared their reactions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

“Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols should be alive today. The video released shows abhorrent behavior and these officers must be held accountable for their deadly actions and clear abuse of power. Today, we are a country in mourning, and must continue our work nationwide to push reforms to prevent excessive use of force and save lives.”

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus

“What we saw in that video was indefensible, sickening, and beyond understanding. This is a sad day for Mr. Nichols’ family and our nation. What I saw those Police Officers do to Tyre Nichols is deeply disturbing, and their actions stain our profession. I condemn what’s seen in this video in the strongest possible terms. The actions of these officers greatly damaged the trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve. But I will redouble my commitment to serving, protecting, and engaging with our communities with compassion, respect, integrity, and dignity. As I have said, we must work together as a community for change. But I ask that we do so peacefully and with respect for Mr. Nichols and for communities across this nation struggling to make sense of this senseless act.”

San José Mayor Matt Mahan

“Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis police officers who were sworn to protect the public is beyond comprehension. It is brutal and appalling—and it never should have happened. I am heartbroken that Tyre’s young son will grow up without a father. I am outraged that our Black neighbors, friends and family continue to experience violence at the hands of officers who choose to abuse their power. The immediate response by the Police Chief to fire these men and decision by the grand jury to indict them on second-degree murder charges is exactly how justice should be enacted in cases of police violence — swiftly and absolutely. San Jose is equally committed to holding accountable public servants who abuse their power. I pray that Tyre’s family and our community can heal and find peace.”