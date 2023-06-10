(KRON) — After a mass shooting left nine people injured on Friday night, community leaders concerned about gun violence spoke out. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also wrote about the status of the shooting investigation.

Police confirmed that the victims included 8 males and one female. The ages range from 20-34-years-old. All nine were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and all victims are expected to survive. One patient remained in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Mayor Breed released a statement on social media:

“Last night’s shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers. We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.

What we do know is our @SF_emergency 911 dispatchers, @SFPD, paramedics, and medical staff at @ZSFGCare all responded quickly to this shooting, and no lives were lost. Thank you to all our City workers who responded to this horrific event in the Mission.”

San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott posted to social media Saturday afternoon. “This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Investigators are working diligently, and we will have a visible police presence in the community where this occurred,” he wrote.

Supervisor Hilary Ronen also shared a statement to KRON4:

“I am extremely grateful to the first responders who arrived immediately at the scene to treat the victims of a horrific act of gun violence last night at 24th and Treat Street. Fortunately all nine victims are expected to survive their injuries. My staff and I are in communication with SFPD and SFFD and we will provide support to the community to address the impacts of this traumatizing though reportedly isolated and targeted shooting.” — Supervisor Hilary Ronen

Senator Alex Padilla took to social media to share his thoughts. “Angela and I are praying for the victims of last night’s shooting in San Francisco. Americans deserve better than to live in fear of gun violence,” Padilla wrote.

Police are still looking for information on the shooting and the suspect or suspects involved. Community members who have knowledge of the events are asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.