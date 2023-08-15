(KRON) — A producer at KCRA News in Sacramento was killed over the weekend in an accident on Folsom Lake, the station confirmed on its website. Kathryn Hoedt, who was known as “Katie,” according to KCRA, was killed on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. when she fell from a rope swing.

Hoedt, who was just 23, fell 30 feet onto the shoreline north of Rattlesnake Bar. Her friends took her to a nearby boat ramp where an off-duty doctor performed CPR, according to KCRA.

Park rangers arrived to assist and Hoedt was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Hoedt was a producer on the morning newscast at KCRA 3, according to the station. She earned a master’s degree from New York University at age 21.

In the wake of her death, Hoedt’s parents have called for an increase in water safety at Folsom Lake. Rope swings are not permitted at the lake according to chief ranger Barry Smith.

“You don’t know who put the rope swing up. You don’t know how strong that is. You don’t know the tree, the branch. Anything can give out and it’s extremely dangerous,” Smith told KCRA.

Hoedt grew up in the Sacramento area and did her undergrad work at San Jose State University.

“Her coworkers universally said she was one of the nicest people they ever worked with,” according to KCRA.