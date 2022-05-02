SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico. The document concludes with the majority stating that the Constitution does not specify the rights of states to regulate abortion.

“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion states.

After the news broke Monday, Bay Area and California officials took to Twitter to weigh in on the decision. Read their responses below:

Governor Gavin Newsom: “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

Senator Scott Wiener: “California unequivocally stands for the right to an abortion, no matter what the right-wing zealots on the Supreme Court say. We will fight hard to expand abortion access, here & in other states.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell: “Are you ready to stand up for women? We will not agonize. We will organize. We will register the unregistered. Inspire the uninspired. And over the next six months we will save our freedom. Fired up. Not letting it go.”

Rep. Jackie Speier: “I am a 71 year old woman. I can no longer bear children. I am apoplectic about what this leaked SCOTUS decision will do to a generation of women in this country. There has not been one word about the responsibility of the impregnator.”

Assemblymember Matt Haney: “The outrageous draft opinion overturning Roe is a devastating direct attack on reproductive freedom and a deadly assault on women’s rights and health. We have to fight back at every level–federal, state, and local.”

Assemblymember Buffy Wicks: “It cannot be understated how devastating this decision will be, and how immediately. The overturning of Roe v. Wade will take us back half a century, putting lives at risk and eroding basic rights for millions. As the mother of two young daughters, I join the millions who will fight like hell to ensure every person in America has access to safe and legal abortion — regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao: “I am deeply disturbed by the news that Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the Supreme Court and the huge threat it has on the lives of everyone who seeks access to abortion. Congress must take action and pass @RepBarbaraLee & @RepJudyChu‘s HR 3755 Women’s Health Protection Act.”