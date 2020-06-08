Local partnership to provide free COVID-19 testing to Alameda County residents

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif, (KRON) — The Alameda County, city of San Leandro and the Eden Health District announced Monday they will begin to provide free COVID-19 testing open to all Alameda County residents.

Starting Tuesday, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Marina Community Center Located at 15301 Wicks Boulevard in San Leandro.

“This site adds testing capacity to an area with limited testing options and is adjacent to communities that are being greatly impacted by COVID-19,” Alameda County District 3 Supervisor Wilma Chan said.

“Partnering with the City of San Leandro and the Eden Health District on this site deepens our connections to residents who need to hear about this new testing opportunity.”

Testing will be available for all frontline and essential workers including seniors, persons with diabetes, hypertension and other health conditions making them vulnerable to COVID-19.

People with or without COVID-19 symptoms will also be able to get tested — symptoms include, separately or in combination of a cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.

“The Eden Health District continues to seize opportunities to leverage public resources to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in the community while maximizing service to all parts of our district,” Eden Health Director Charlie Gilcrest said.

“We were honored to assist the City of Hayward in continuing its COVID-19 testing program and are pleased to join with Alameda County and the City of San Leandro in bringing a testing center to San Leandro.”

Dates and hours for the first week of testing at Marina Community Center:

Tuesday, June 9 through Saturday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 15 through Saturday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only — for more information in English and Spanish and to make an appointment online click here or call 1-888-634-1123 toll free.

“Safeguarding the health and wellness of our residents as we navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic is one of San Leandro’s highest priorities.” Mayor of San Leandro Pauline Cutter said.

“We are grateful to partner with Alameda County and the Eden Health District in establishing free COVID-19 testing in San Leandro. Anyone with a reason to be tested is welcome.”

OptumServe will provide testing services as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s initiative adding more than 80 community testing sites in underserved communities throughout the state.

Testing at the Marina Community Center is expected to continue through August 2020.