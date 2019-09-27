Bay Area dads walk with kids to school for ‘Million Fathers March’

HAYWARD (KRON) – It’s “Father’s Day” at schools across the country on Friday.

Dads are encouraged to march today – to take their kiddos to school – as part of the Million Fathers March campaign.

The belief is that if fathers are actively involved in their child’s education and lives, the kids are better mentally and emotionally and tend to do better in school.

Longwood Elementary in Hayward encouraged fathers to do that a few years ago and the turnout was huge.

If you can’t do it today, don’t worry – schools have many other days set aside for parents – specifically dads – to get involved.

