Local volunteers offer delivery service to elderly, at-risk-population in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — As stores continue to get packed with people looking to stock up on food and necessities during the shelter-in-place order, local volunteers are helping deliver essentials to the most at-risk population.

As the second day of the shelter-in place order is underway in the Bay Area, San Francisco residents are coming together to help shop and deliver essentials to the elderly in their neighborhood.

Clarity Burke a social science teacher at John O’Connell High School managed to gather volunteers in different neighborhoods throughout the city to help deliver essentials to the elderly.

You can request a volunteer for help by filling out a form online or calling 310-779-2621.

After most schools in the Bay Area closed due to the coronavirus, Burke felt the need to help those in need during the shelter-in-place order.

“I felt the need to continue to help my community,” Burke said.

The service is aimed to help those living in the city of San Francisco as volunteers are ready to serve 19 neighborhoods.

Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to sign up only if you are certain you are healthy.

Burke tells KRON 4 that volunteers are aware of safety measures and ensure the public they are taking every precaution to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Services will be made available as long as they are needed.

