Local winery steps in to help Napa community impacted by Glass Fire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — As fires continue to burn across Napa and Sonoma counties — one local winery is stepping in and helping those impacted by evacuations.

V. Sattui Winery located just south of St. Helena remains open as of Wednesday — despite fires continuing to burn to the east and west.

A sign located out front of the winery reads “Free Lunch Firefighters & Evacuees.”

“We’re giving away free sandwiches, salads, if they want a beverage with that and just to say we’re feeling your pain,” said Tom Davies, president of V. Sattui Winery.

“And it’s a little bit that we can do to give back.”

Davies tells KRON4 News he understands what his neighbors and first responders are going through after he was also asked to evacuate a few days prior as fires grew close to his home.

As of Wednesday the winery has not been asked to evacuate but is on evacuation warning and despite the poor air quality — must continue to operate with the middle of harvest is still underway.

“We’re still in the midst of harvest … so we’ve been here at the winery cause winemaking goes on,” said Davies.

“We have all this food here, it’s what makes V. Sattui unique, is that we have this amazing deli,”

“And we thought wouldn’t it be a really nice idea to share this food that we have with the evacuees, with the firefighters who have been putting their lives on the line.”

The Glass Fire has now burned 48,440 acres and is only 2 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials say strong winds blew flames in the already scorched region — destroying 43 structures and another 18 structures damaged.

In case fires continue to grow close to the property — Davies says the winery has protocol set in place and separate locations to store it’s wine.

“In today’s world most of our data is on servers,” said Davies.

“Fortunately we do have an off-site storage for a lot of our taste goods.”