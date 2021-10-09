Wanted homicide suspect surrenders to authorities in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — A lockdown was in effect in after a homicide suspect was located at a Bay Point home Saturday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

After five hours of negotiating with the suspect, D’Angelo Webb surrendered safely. He will be taken to the San Joaquin County jail for charges of murder and attempted murder.

Authorities located Webb at the 40 block of Ambrose Avenue. Residents at the house were safely evacuated.

People between Water Street and Willow Pass Road and Marys Avenue and Alves Lane were advised to lockdown somewhere safe.

Officers from multiple agencies were communicating with the suspect.

“Go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors,” the sheriff’s office advised Saturday afternoon. “Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency.”

Last week, the body of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby was located inside a Stockton home.

Police say Hornsby and Webb were in a relationship and have a 6-week-old child.

Hornsby’s mother went to check up on her and was attacked by Webb, officials said. She suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.

When authorities were called, Webb fled with the baby and dropped her off at another family’s house. The child was not harmed.

To report suspicious activity, contact Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.