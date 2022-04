BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A lockdown has been issued at Carlmont High School in Belmont Friday afternoon, police said in a tweet. As a precaution, residents are advised to stay out of the area.

Police sent out the tweet at 2:22 p.m.

Carlmont High School is located on the block of Valegra Drive and Alameda de las Pulgas. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.