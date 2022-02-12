Lockdown lifted for Moraga neighborhood

Map of the area of lockdown issued in Moraga on Feb. 12, 2022.

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) — Law enforcement activity has prompted a lockdown in a Moraga neighborhood Saturday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The lockdown has now been lifted, and it is safe to resume normal activity. Residents should expect road closures on Birchwood Drive up until around 5 p.m.

The lockdown was originally issued for residents in or near the area of Birchwood Drive and Fernwood Drive — just north of Saint Mary’s College.

Authorities urged all residents to go inside and lock all doors and windows as safety precautions.

The specific cause of the lockdown has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.