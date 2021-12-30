Lockdown lifted in Rodeo neighborhood

RODEO, Calif. (KRON) — A lockdown that was issued Thursday morning in a Rodeo neighborhood due to law enforcement activity has been lifted, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office announced.

People on or near Harris Avenue were advised to stay inside and lock all doors and windows, but the area is now deemed safe as the issue has been resolved, authorities said.

Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office (Google Maps)

Rodeo Hills Elementary school is in the area where there is a lockdown mandate, according to officials.

There is no information on why the lockdown was initially issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.