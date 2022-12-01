OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakley schools were placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of two gunshots nearby, city officials announced in a Facebook post. The shots were fired around 1:09 p.m. in the area of Brown Road and Neroly Avenue, which is near Freedom High School and Almond Grove Elementary School.

Police had those two schools go into lockdown until they said “it was safe.” The lockdown was eventually lifted.

Within a few minutes after responding to the scene, officers and detectives determined the shots were not coming from a school campus, according to police. The schools “did not seem to be a target” of the gunfire.

Oakley police are also investigating an altercation that happened at Freedom High School just prior to the shots being fired. As of 4:30 p.m., there is no direct connection between the altercation and the shots fired.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Neroly Road and Brown Road is located right outside Freedom High School and approximately half a mile south of Almond Grove Elementary School (map above).

Police are unaware of any victims at this time. If anybody has any information related to this incident, Oakley police say to call 925-625-8060.