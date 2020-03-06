SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lockheed Martin employee in Sunnyvale has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee was previously flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19.
>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Lockheed Martin officials said they have taken appropriate actions while cooperating with health officials.
“We have taken actions to ensure a safe workplace for employees and visitors, including deep cleaning of work areas and common spaces. The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority.”Lockheed Martin Statement on Employee COVID-19 Exposure, via Lockheed Martin website
More than 4,000 employees work at the office in Sunnyvale.
An employee told KRON4 that everyone left Thursday immediately after learning the news.
They said all employees will stay home Friday and for the rest of the weekend while the facilities are cleaned.
Employees plan to return to work Monday.
Latest News Headlines:
- Large events raise concerns as coronavirus continues to spread in the Bay Area
- Lockheed Martin employee in Sunnyvale tests positive for coronavirus
- San Francisco’s Glide outreach team provides harm reduction supplies to save lives
- Sanders struggles to expand supporter base after Warren exit
- State lawmakers support Gov. Newsom’s emergency declaration for coronavirus