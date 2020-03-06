Lockheed Martin employee in Sunnyvale tests positive for coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lockheed Martin employee in Sunnyvale has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee was previously flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Lockheed Martin officials said they have taken appropriate actions while cooperating with health officials.

“We have taken actions to ensure a safe workplace for employees and visitors, including deep cleaning of work areas and common spaces. The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority.” Lockheed Martin Statement on Employee COVID-19 Exposure, via Lockheed Martin website

More than 4,000 employees work at the office in Sunnyvale.

An employee told KRON4 that everyone left Thursday immediately after learning the news.

They said all employees will stay home Friday and for the rest of the weekend while the facilities are cleaned.

Employees plan to return to work Monday.

Latest News Headlines: