Delonzo Logwood has served eights years in jail without his case moving forward to a trial.

(KRON) — Delonzo Logwood entered a plea in Alameda County Superior Court Thursday for the death of Eric Ford. According to prosecutors, he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, and will face up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.

Logwood’s plea is the latest chapter in a criminal justice saga that began in 2015.

Then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley charged Logwood with murdering Eric Ford, Richard Carter, and Zaire Washington. The three victims were shot to death in separate Oakland shootings in 2008. O’Malley added special enhancements to the charges because the killings allegedly involved street gangs. If Logwood had been found guilty of the murder charges, he would have faced life prison sentences. But the case never went to trial.

Instead, 32-year-old Logwood has been locked in Santa Rita Jail for eights years with his case in limbo.

District Attorney Pamela Price (KRON4 image)

Last month, Judge Mark McCannon granted District Attorney Pamela Price’s motion to dismiss two murder charges — for the deaths of Carter and Washington — after a key witness backed-out from testifying in court.

“This witness was not guaranteed to testify,” Price said. “Additionally, his testimony was very problematic in terms of contradicting objective facts. Our ability to secure a conviction in any of the cases was extremely tenuous. We concluded that the previous administration had overcharged and mismanaged the case, and that’s why we worked so hard in January and February to arrive at a negotiated settlement.”

Delonzo Logwood

Logwood continued to face one count of murder — for Ford’s death — until Thursday. Judge McCannon accepted Logwood’s no contest plea to manslaughter.

The judge will hand down Logwood’s prison sentence at a July 13 sentencing hearing. Logwood will likely receive credit for time served in Santa Rita Jail, which could shorten his sentence.

Santa Rita Jail inmate records show Logwood remained incarcerated as of Thursday evening with no bail.