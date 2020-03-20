London Breed slams Trump for referring to coronavirus as ‘Chinese virus’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As San Francisco entered its third day of its order requiring people to stay home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor opened her Thursday news conference encouraging residents to comply.

“Shelter in place means you and your family members and people who are part of your household are the only people in your household,” Mayor London Breed said. “So we are discouraging play dates and dinner parties and other things that typically you may want to do in your homes.”

While city officials say most are voluntarily complying, Police Chief Bill Scott and his officers are patrolling and responding to calls to make sure that continues.

“We have not had to go back to the same place over and over again, but if that happens the law allows us to enforce,” Scott said. “But we are not looking for a test case, we are looking for people to comply.”

The city’s health director says compliance is the only way to not overwhelm the health care system. To that end, he says the city has already hired 70 new registered nurses and hopes to hire more on the spot at at weekend job fair.

“We need as many nurses as we can get,” Dr. Grant Colfax said. “So I’m hoping this weekend we can get 50 more nurses on board and then scores more in the meantime.”

The mayor also called out President Donald Trump for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus”.

“This is a time not for divisiveness. It is a time for us to come together and to support the residents of our city and not make people feel excluded,” Breed said. “Sadly, this continues to be a problem where the president continues to stand by his messaging around his labeling of the coronavirus. We want to make it clear that that is not something that is acceptable or tolerated here in San Francisco.”

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The city’s Emergency Operation Center has expanded to include disaster workers and is now located at the Moscone Center to allow for social distancing.

Also for social distancing purposes, the city is in the process of leasing 3,500 hotel rooms to relocate those in single occupancy hotels.

There are also plans for those housed in San Francisco shelters and navigation centers.

“We have 2,000 single adults in shelter system and navigation centers,” Trent Rohrrer said. “We will reduce capacity and move them to shelters that we will pop up in locations throughout San Francisco.”

Also part of the city plans to lease hotel rooms for first responders so they don’t go home and risk infecting loved ones and those in the community.

