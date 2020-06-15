London Breed talks race, COVID-19 with mayors across US

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed was live in primetime tonight for a CNN special.

The mayor was joined by mayors from other American cities on how they’re tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and race relations.

“I think that even though we are mayors, I said I’m a mayor, but I’m a Black woman first,” the mayor said.

Joined by other Black women mayors from across the country, San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared with the rest of the country how she’s been able to manage the city during months of coronavirus and weeks of protests after the police killing of George Floyd.

“We know that there are a number of challenges disproportionately, sadly in this country that African Americans have faced,” Breed said.

During the hour-long special Sunday night on CNN, Mayor Breed discussed changes being made to the San Francisco Police Department.

Including, directing more money from the police department’s budget to African American neighborhoods and programs, and removing officers from responding to non-criminal calls.

“Why is that if someone is paining in front of their home or doing some sort of chalk drawing that all of sudden the police need to be involved?” she said.

The mayor also touched on having more bias training for officers, accountability.

When it comes to coronavirus, she praised the work of city leaders, and credited the city’s shelter in place order for saving lives.

But said the challenge of fighting COVID-19 is far from over.

“We have to do better because unfortunately this is a real challenge all over the country,” Breed said. “Access to healthcare for especially African Americans, disproportionately is a problem everywhere.”

The mayor said she’s not worried about critics and those questioning her decision.

“We still roll up our sleeves, and we do the work because that’s what we care about,” she said. “We brush it off our shoulders and we keep it moving, because we have got people counting on us.”

