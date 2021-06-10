Long Live Love Foundation: Oakland-based charity celebrates first anniversary

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland-based charity is about to celebrate its first anniversary and you’re invited.

The mission of the “Long Live Love Foundation” is to provide support to those who’ve suffered trauma, whether through gun violence, mental health, or even COVID.

It was started by a family that lost their patriarch and one of their sons.

KRON4’s Ken Wayne talked to the founders to learn more.

If you’d like to find out more about the event on Sunday, June 13, visit the “Long Live Love Foundation” website.