Union City mother beginning to heal after attack at high school, but still has ‘long road ahead’

UNION CITY (KRON) — Maria Guadalupe Jimenez says she is still in pain, but is beginning to heal.

“She does have a long road ahead of her in terms of her medical treatment,” said her attorney Megan Burns.

Jimenez was seriously injured after she says two girls beat her up just outside James logan high school in Union City.

Jimenez’s daughter goes to school there and told her she was being bullied.

She and her husband drove to the school to speak to the principal — but instead, she says they were met outside by the bullies themselves.

She spent two days in the hospital and now needs surgery.

Her GoFundMe page has raised more than $10,000 to help pay for her medical expenses.

“Although her physical injuries are healing, her mental state is not good it’s very bad and she feels a lot of fear about what happened to her,” Burns said.

Burns says there’s no surveillance footage of the attack.

KRON4 asked the school district, but have not heard back.

Last week, the school said they were investigating the incident.

Burns says she is focused on justice, accountability and the safety of Jimenez and her family.

“At this time, I believe the case has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for their decision into how to charge the case,” the attorney said.

KRON4’s Michelle Kingston checked — but the District Attorney’s Office would not confirm as they do not give out information on cases regarding juveniles.

Jimenez’ attorney tells us she expects the District Attorney’s Office will consider felony assault charges.

“I think this is a very violent incident that deserves to be dealt with in the criminal justice system appropriately,” Burns said.

