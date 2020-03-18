Longtime 49ers assistant Bill McPherson dies at age 88

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 04: San Francisco 49ers logos remain inside Candlestick Park on February 4, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The demolition of Candlestick Park, the former home of the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers, is underway and is expected to take 3 months to complete. A development with a mall and housing is planned for the site. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Longtime San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson has died at the age of 88.

The 49ers said McPherson died Tuesday.

McPherson spent 20 seasons as a defensive assistant for the 49ers from 1979-98, helping the franchise win five Super Bowl titles. He was hired in coach Bill Walsh’s first season with the team and was defensive coordinator from 1989-93 under coach George Seifert.

McPherson later worked as the team’s director of pro personnel from 1999-2002 and a personnel consultant from 2003-05.

The 49ers lost a beloved former coach & executive Tuesday with the passing of Bill McPherson. The Bay native spent close to 3 decades with the team & was part of all 5 Super Bowl Championships. We extend heartfelt condolences to the McPherson family & Coach Mac’s friends.



📷AP — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 18, 2020

McPherson also coached one season with the Philadelphia Eagles and in college for his alma mater Santa Clara and UCLA.

McPherson is survived by his wife, Elsie, five children, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Latest News Headlines: