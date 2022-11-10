CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation.

His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the end. After a 40-year career as a concessionaire for the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Oakland A’s and Golden State Warriors, Dennis Danziger was inspired to open Heads Up Sports at Oak Grove Plaza in Concord.

Little did he know his run would last another 25 years, but it has. Still, Danziger says a quarter century is enough, which is tough for customers to take.

“Sad to see it go, and I know (the owner) wants to retire and travel. So, good for him,” said customer Christina Maniuilit.

What makes this difficult, Danziger says, is that he knows families have relied on his store for deals and direct service.

“They come in and they are so disappointed that I’m closing,” Danziger said. “Especially with Christmas coming up, the people did so much of their holiday shopping here, it was unbelievable. I mean say, ‘what am I going to do after this year?'”

For locals, Heads Up Sports has been a convenient alternative to big box stores and online shopping. However, Danziger says he has been trying to sell the store for three years.

Deterred by the pandemic, he says no buyers stepped up. Ultimately, it’s been tough to keep the shop stocked.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“It was just a matter of, you know, I want to retire, and it’s supply chain issues that are difficult,” Danziger said. “You know, it’s hard to get things now, because of all the manufacturing plants in Asia and throughout the US are closed. So, they can’t supply everyone.”

Danziger expects to close down sometime by mid-January or until supplies run out.