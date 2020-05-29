Live Now
Longtime Oakland A’s announcer Roy Steele dies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Longtime Oakland Athletic’s announcer Roy Steele has passed away.

Steele was the A’s announcer for nearly 40 years.

He died in his home on Thursday.

The organization released a statement to Twitter on Thursday.

“As the PA voice of the A’s for nearly four decades, his booming baritone filled the coliseum from the mustache gang to billy ball, the bash brothers and moneyball. Beloved by all, he touched the lives of generations of A’s fans. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

No additional details are being released at this time.

