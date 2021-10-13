Longtime Oakland A’s broadcaster Ray Fosse dies at 74

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Ray Fosse has passed away at the age of 74, the organization announced Wednesday.

The passing comes just two months after Fosse announced he had been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years.

The A’s released a statement Wednesday.

“The Oakland A’s are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse. Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the Oakland A’s family. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family and friends during this difficult time. We’ll miss you, Ray.”

In August, Fosse announced he was stepping away from the A’s to focus on treatment.

Fosse played with the A’s from 1973 to 1975 where he was a two-time World Series champion.

He also played for the Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

After his playing career, Fosse stayed with the game of baseball, but as a television and radio color commentator for the A’s.

MLB Communications released the following statement: