Longtime radio sports broadcaster Ralph Barbieri dies at 74

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Longtime radio sports broadcaster Ralph Barbieri has died.

He was a fixture on KNBR radio and was one of the most popular sports broadcasters for years.

Barbieri had struggled with Parkinson’s disease for a long time and reportedly died at his home in Novato on Monday.

San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Scott Ostler joined KRON4 live on the phone to talk about his style, his commentary, and the mark he made on sports radio.

