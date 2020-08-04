SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Longtime radio sports broadcaster Ralph Barbieri has died.
He was a fixture on KNBR radio and was one of the most popular sports broadcasters for years.
Barbieri had struggled with Parkinson’s disease for a long time and reportedly died at his home in Novato on Monday.
San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Scott Ostler joined KRON4 live on the phone to talk about his style, his commentary, and the mark he made on sports radio.
Listen to full interview above.
Latest Stories:
- San Jose, AT&T to provide 11,000 hotspots to help students with distance learning
- Longtime radio sports broadcaster Ralph Barbieri dies at 74
- 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley
- Family seeks answers after Walnut Creek mother went missing over a month ago
- California releases new guidelines for youth sports, elementary school waivers