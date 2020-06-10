‘Longtime romantic partner’ of Mohammed Nuru among those arrested in San Francisco corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More fallout from the arrest of former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, who was charged back in January with public corruption.

Now federal prosecutors have charged Nuru’s “long time romantic partner” Sandra Zuniga with conspiracy to launder money.

Zuniga also worked for the city as San Francisco’s fix-it director and director of the mayor’s office of neighborhood services.

“I am very pleased the US attorney has brought charges for wrong doing and corruption against a city employee, even though its upsetting the fact that people are being held to account and the law is the law and that corruption is something to be cracked down on is music to my ears,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

Calling it “Money Laundering 101,” federal prosecutors allege Zuniga “deposited cash and checks from Mr. Nuru into her checking account then turned around and wrote checks to him and paid the mortgage and contracting work on his vacation property.”

“I take full responsibility for anything that happens in my administration a lot of people who work for me now have been working for the city for years,” Mayor Breed said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who has been a long time friend of Nuru and even dated him briefly 20 years ago, says this is a sad day for the city because it erodes public trust.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to restore that trust and it will take time and changes and that’s what I am committed to,” Breed said.

Also charged is former San Francisco Department of Public Works employee Balmore Hernandez and San Francisco-based construction company owner Florence Kong.

Federal prosecutors say these criminal complaints won’t be the last.

