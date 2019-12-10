Longtime San Carlos donut shop closing its doors due to rising rent

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A Bay Area institution and popular donut shop is closing its doors

The owner of the donut shop says she can no longer afford to stay in business.

Delicious donuts have been available for nearly 30 years at Chuck’s Coffee and Donuts in San Carlos.

That is, until now.

The owner of Chuck’s Coffee and Donuts, Thean Phaou Khou, says she is closing down because she can no longer afford the monthly rent which was a little over $1,900 dollars when she took over the business back in 1991.

The rent is higher now

“The rent went up $2,700,” Khou said.

selling coffee and donuts at this location was once profitable but she says that ended years ago with the installation of this overpass, a major construction project that basically shut the donut shop for months at a time

Long time customers are say they are sorry to see her go

“I have been coming to this donut place for 20-years. Maybe more?” said one customer.

Another customer was disappointed to hear about the closure.

“I haven’t been in a while. I came in today and she told me and I was very sad about that,” the customer said.

How does she feel about the outpouring of love from the from her loyal customers?

“I appreciate it. I really do,” Khou said.

