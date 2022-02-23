SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Longtime San Jose State University Sports Information Director Lawrence Fan has passed away, according to Director of Athletics Jeff Konya.

Fan died late Monday night at the age of 67.

A Bay Area sports icon, Fan promoted the athletes and coaches at San Jose State for 42 years.

He joined the SJSU athletic department in 1980, issuing press releases and working with local media members to set up interviews and stories on San Jose State teams. This fall Fan worked his 500th straight Spartans football game.

Fan was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame in 2012, becoming the first Chinese American to ever receive the honor.

In 2012, he also received the prestigious Arch Ward Award, recognizing a CoSIDA member who makes an outstanding contribution to the profession and who by his or her activities, brings dignity and prestige to the profession.

In 2013, Fan was honored with CoSIDA’s Mary Jo Haverbeck Trailblazer Award, presented to an individual who is a pioneer in the profession and who has mentored and helped improve the level of ethnic and gender diversity within CoSIDA.

In 2017, he received the organization’s President’s Award for “exemplary service and leadership within the organization’s committee structure.”

Fan is the second San Jose State sports information director to serve on the CoSIDA board of directors.

He recently served on the board of directors for the San Jose Sports Authority and the National Football Foundation’s Northern California chapter.

Fan was a friend and mentor to all in the Bay Area sports community and beyond. He brought a wealth of knowledge, kindness and humor to his job each day.

“We are in the process of dealing with this sad news in real-time,” said Konya. “Lawrence was a Hall of Famer in life and work. The entire SJSU community is shocked from this news and we send the Fan family, all of our current and former student-athletes, staff and coaches, as well as his extended media family our condolences.”

The KRON 4 sports department sends condolences to Fan’s family and friends during this difficult time.